June 14, 2023

HELP WANTED

Reavis Refrigeration
PO Box 147
Harmony, NC 28634
704-546-2314
HEATING AND AIR/REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN NEEDED

     If you have what it takes and you are looking for a career and not just a job, we are always looking for that specific person. We are a local HVAC / refrigeration company looking for long-term installers and service technicians. We have competitive salaries and benefits. Please contact us at 704-546-2314 and email your resume to reavisrefrigeration@yahoo.com.

     WANTED – Layer house worker. Call 828-446-0169.

 

