LEGAL NOTICES

************

17 SP 25

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on June 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerrie L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

notice

jun21-23c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 292 Reganswood Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 22nd day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of June 2023.

Jennifer L. Spencer, Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul5-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

Joey Gilbert and wife, Deborah Gilbert vs. Crystal Kay Price and Brandon Crews (23CVD209)

To: Brandon Crews,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Child Custody including Motion for Ex-Parte Custody and Motion for Joinder along with Ex-Parte Temporary Child Custody Order.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than July 24, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 14th day of June, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 635-4168

notice

jun28-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Sue Coonse, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2023.

GARY COONSE

71 Heritage Farm Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

CHRISTIE COONSE BROWN

735 Kiser Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

executor

jul5-23p

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

Central Alexander Fire Department will allow for public comment on June 21 at 1:00PM via phone number (757)234-7424 for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, on the proposal to enter into an agreement to finance a Freightliner Pierce Tanker. To finance the costs of such equipment and to pay costs incidental to the financing, Central Alexander Fire Dept. proposes to enter into a loan agreement with a maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $339,590.

notice

jun14-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Phyllis Mack Richards, a.k.a., Phyllis M. Finger, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2023.

CLARENCE L MACK

PO Box 1272

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun28-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of Betty Bentley Looper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of June, 2023.

ELAINE LOOPER BLACKWELDER

211 Kerley School Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun28-23p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 19, 2023, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to the Voluntary Farmland Preservation Program Ordinance. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC. Major amendments include required updates due to NC General Statute changes regarding qualifying farmland, clarifying the role of the VAD Board and purpose of the program, and simplifying the 10-year renewal program.

The proposed amendments to the Voluntary Farmland Preservation Program Ordinance are available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board / County Administration (621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC) as well as the Soil & Water Conservation District Office (151 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC) between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

notice

jun14-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $110,000.00 each the following 2 properties:

a. 610 East Main Ave consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0096

b. 614 East Main Ave. consisting of house & lot

Tax ID#E-7D-0095

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of June 7, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid. All bids will be date and time stamped when received in the event that multiple bids of the same amount result in the high bid. First bid received of the multiple high bids will be the new offer.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

jun14-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $35,000.00 the following property:

36 & 46 N. Center Street

Property Tax ID# E-7D 1402

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of June 7, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid. All bids will be date and time stamped when received in the event that multiple bids of the same amount result in the high bid. First bid received of the multiple high bids will be the new offer.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

jun14-23c

************

All Prospective Bidders for Alexander County Nutrition Program for the Elderly

Pursuant to General Statutes of North Carolina, Section 143-129 as amended, sealed bids to the conditions and specifications herein will be received by the Alexander County Department of Social Services, 604 7th St., SW, Taylorsville, North Carolina until 12:00 p.m. on the 26th Day of June, 2023. Sealed bids and proposals will be publicly opened and read on that date. Any bids received after 12:00 p.m. on this date will not be accepted.

Bids must be based on the Food Contract Specifications and Conditions in the Nutrition Bid Packet that can be picked at Alexander County Dept. of Social Services.

Bid proposals must be submitted in two sections:

1. A cost per meal (Use bid submitted form enclosed)

2. A Management Services Proposal (Use Management information

questionnaire enclosed)

Bids must be submitted on the forms located in the packet and a response provided to all items as indicated. Bids made otherwise will be subject to rejection. Bidders may provide additional information on extra pages that bear the bidders name and reference to the item being expanded upon.

The catering serving bid proposals received will be submitted to the governing body of the County Nutrition Project for which the Caterer submits a bid, for award or rejection of bids. Any contract awarded will be directly with the County Project.

Acceptance is contingent upon receipt of sufficient funds by the Project from Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Proposals will be evaluated on the following points:

• Bidders qualifications

• Completeness and accuracy of the bid

• Bidders history of providing the service and past performance

• Service unit cost

We reserve the right to: request additional information or references accept or reject any or all bids, to accept proposals in whole or in part, and to award contract which in the opinion of the grantee, best serves the interest of the Project.

For further information regarding bidding procedures, contact Julie Sebastian, Adult Services Supervisor, Alexander County DSS, (828) 352-7670 or Susan Teague, Nutrition Supervisor, Alexander County DSS, (828) 352-7660.

notice

jun14-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Patsy W. Peak, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Iva Nell Hicks, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of August 24th, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

PATSY W. PEAK

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

jun14-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Gail Bowman Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of May, 2023.

BRYNNE BEAVER

751 Wiggins Rd

Mooresville, NC 28115

administrator

jun14-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rodney Scott Simpson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of May, 2023.

AMANDA LYNN SIMPSON

1182 County Home Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun14-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Pauline Delevante Love, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of May, 2023.

LINDA MARIE TOURINO

4148 Valley Trail

Morganton, NC 28655

executor

jun14-23p