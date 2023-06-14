Wes Deal, born August 2, 1964, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Deal; sons, Alex (Greg), Aaron, and Ethan Deal; brother, Allen Deal (Tina); father-in-law, Frederick Lackey; sister-in-law, Amanda Simpson; many nieces and nephews; and four insatiable dogs, Bella, Luna, Dobby, and Ron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Nancy Deal; mother-in-law, Linda Lackey; and brother-in-law, Rodney Simpson.

Wes embodied hard work, family, friends, community, and understanding. Taking to sports at a young age, his presence on the baseball field would be felt throughout his time at Alexander Central, Wingate University, and beyond. While at Wingate, in the process of signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, he injured his shoulder which led him to focus on his future with his wife and family.

He joined the Alexander County Recreation Department as assistant director soon after graduation, working with Bill Glad, and then transitioned to director.

After serving the community with the Rec Department, he chose to run T-Sport Shop where he provided for the community. Whether at the shop, with his family, with his friends, or with his teams, he was always generous by serving others before himself. He would come to your side in an instant to help or to act as a shoulder to lean on.

A few years ago, he found a home at West Alexander Middle School as the baseball/softball coach and general custodian, where he was beloved by staff and students.

Wes enjoyed spending time with his family and his dogs, as well as numerous breakfast groups. Oftentimes, you would find him on the golf course with his son, Ethan, or at an Atlanta Braves game enjoying time spent with his family. One of his favorite memories was coaching the Alexander Beavers, traveling to Cooperstown, where he embodied the character of leadership.

Summing up the compassion that he had for those around him is impossible. His subdued attitude, coupled with a love for sports, fueled a passion that touched countless players, from Frye Grading, to the Beavers, to West Alexander Middle School baseball and softball. He was an ambassador of the courage and character that impacted so many others around him. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

Visitation for Wes will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Hiddenite Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Zach Deal and Rev. Allen Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alex Deal, Aaron Deal, Ethan Deal, Greg Johnson, Jeremy Simpson, Josh Crouch, and Chase Little.

Honorary pallbearers will be the 2023 conference/tournament champion baseball team of the West Alexander Middle School and the West Alexander Middle School Softball team and their coaches.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

