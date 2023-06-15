Camilla Fulbright Mitchell, 90, of Alexander County, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born December 18, 1932, to the late Wilbur Ted Fulbright and Maudie Lou Chapman Fulbright.

She was a charter member and nursery worker of Temple Baptist Church in Stony Point. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening. She was known for her good cooking and love of music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramie “R.L.” Mitchell Jr.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her daughters, Kathy Mitchell, Lou Ann Mitchell, and Hannah Mitchell; brother, Marshall Fulbright (Julie) of Taylorsville; sisters-in-law, Hilda Hayes of Lexington, and Becky Burke (Alvin) of Taylorsville; two nieces, Diane Moretz and Erin Church of Bethlehem; and a special cousin, Joyce Sharpe of Stony Point.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023, at Temple Baptist Church in Stony Point. Pastor Jason Payne and Pastor Rickey Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

