Brenda Faye Wellman Powell, 69, of Stony Point, passed away on June 16, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after an extended illness.

Brenda was born January 29, 1954, in Iredell County, to the late Clarence Wellman and Emma Lena McCelland Wellman. Brenda was an employee at Holly Farms and several furniture companies, but the job she enjoyed most was her own cleaning business. Brenda was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Washington Powell Jr.; a son, Marcus Leonard Speaks; two brothers, Clarence Wellman Jr. and Steve Wilkerson Wellman; and a son-in-law, Tyler Dewain Shuford.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Latishia T. Speaks and fiancé Tyron Heaggans of Stony Point; a brother, Henry Wellman and fiancée Diane Chapman of Stony Point; two sisters, Emma Jean Wellman of Stony Point, and Darlene Smyre of Kannapolis; and three grandchildren, Mizani Speaks, Lyndon Strickland, and Marcus E. Strickland; a great-grandchild, Skyelar Faye Shuford. She had a plethora of nieces and nephews and several children she claimed as her own, as well as extended grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Pastor Jerry Ellis and Keisha Carr will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, June 23, 2023, 1:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m., at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Powell Family.