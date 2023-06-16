On Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3:50 p.m., Douglas Yates Mason died peacefully at his home on Crouch Rd, Taylorsville.

He was the son of the late Douglas Fairbanks Mason (1921-2007) and Dorothy Naomi “Dot” Forehand Mason Hilton Stinson (1928-1996).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Dolly Higgerson Mason, and his beloved, faithful companion, Prince “Little Prince.”

Douglas “D.Y.” was born in Norfolk County, Virginia. He was drafted into the U.S. Army around 1965. He completed boot camp at Ft. Bragg and was soon sent to Vietnam where, as part of the Army Engineers, he bulldozed for roads to be created, all the while with exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnamese jungles, which is believed to have caused a numerous amount of his declining health problems.

D.Y. is survived by his daughters, Samantha Mason Crouch and husband Tony of Taylorsville, and April Mason Harris and husband Tony of Hudson; his adored grandchildren, Daisy Victoria Edwards, Darren Ray Mason, Tony Easton Harris, EmmaGrace Beth Harris, Ella Kate Harris, and Brandon Crouch; and his great-grandson, Braysen “Bison” Crouch. Also left to cherish his memory are his half-sister, Diane (Mason) Gray of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and half-brothers, Bobbie Hilton of Pennsylvania, and Donnie Hilton of Florida.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Harrisburg Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Harris officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the church.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Mason Family.