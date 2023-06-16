John R. Stikeleather, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away on June 16, 2023, at Accordius Health Care in Wilkesboro.

Randy was born February 13, 1951, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Ethel Louise Stikeleather. Randy worked in furniture and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Estelle Stikeleather, and his mother-in-law, Eunice Pope.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Teresa Smith (Mark), Tonya Parsons (Melvin), Tiffany Miller (Shea), and Brenda; seven grandchildren, Alicia Parsons (Mathew), Jason Smith (Jaclyn), Elijah Parsons, Makayla Parsons, Keiora Parsons, Ashanti Parsons, and Dylan Miller (Ariana); six great-grandchildren, Maddison, Matlik Parsons, Arron, Ayden, and Abree Smith and a great-grandchild on the way; his sister, Meletia Wike (Gilbert); uncle, Paul Stikeleather; aunt, Janie Mitchell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a long-time family friend, Mack Church (Jake).

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Stikeleather Family.