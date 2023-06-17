Janna Lynn Jones, 61, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Duke University Medical Center.

She was born October 23, 1961, in McDowell County, West Virginia, the daughter of Janice Lou Wilson Jones of Newton and the late Rev. Ervel Raymond Jones.

Janna graduated from Alexander Central High School and also attended Wilkes Community College. She worked in customer service and management for Harris Teeter during her working career. She was a member of Startown Baptist Church in Newton.

She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She enjoyed being at home and loved her animals, art, reading, cooking, and also traveling, especially to the beach.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Ervel Raymond Jones.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Barry Alan Jones of the home; her daughters, Caitlin Lauren Parkhurst (Mathew) of Newton, and Ashley Suzanne Baker (Michael) of Hickory; her grandson, Ezra Parkhurst; her brother, Jeffrey Robert Jones (Jeannie) of Lewisville; her nephew, Andrew Elledge Jones of Dayton, Ohio; her cat, Pudding; and a number of relatives and friends.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The family expresses everyone to come informally.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catawba County Humane Society, but flowers will be accepted.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

