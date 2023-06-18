Kevin L. Fox, 43, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born July 11, 1974, in Iredell County, the son of David Aaron Fox and Paula Diane Hepler Fox.

In 1996, Kevin graduated from Western Carolina with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked many years for Comm-Scope and was of the Baptist faith.

He was an avid Carolina Tar Heels basketball fan, and had a sense of humor, always joking and gift-giving. Kevin was a bargain hunter and sold items on eBay. He enjoyed fishing with his dad and nephew.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Amy Davidson Fox of the home; his sister, Wendy Fox Russell (Tim) of the Bethlehem Community; his niece, Erin Russell Huntley (Will) of Kannapolis; and his nephew, Daniel Russell of the Bethlehem Community.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

