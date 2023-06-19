NWS issues Flood Watch

MONDAY, JUNE 19, 2023 —

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

The National Weather Service Office in Spartanburg, SC, has issued a Flood Watch for Alexander County, NC, and adjacent areas.

WHAT: Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE: Portions of piedmont North Carolina and western North Carolina, including the following areas, in piedmont North Carolina, Alexander. In western North Carolina, Avery, Buncombe,

Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Henderson, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains and Yancey.

WHEN: From Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: A low pressure area dropping down over the Southeast tonight is expected to stall to our west and southwest on Tuesday, then linger there through the better part of the week. This low pressure system will send periods of showers and storms across the forecast area through at least Thursday, resulting in widespread rainfall that may eventually cause flooding, particularly along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment in North Carolina. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rainfall of more than five inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain,

especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten. Consider postponing travel along mountain roads

during periods of heavy rainfall.