Bryan “Bo” Keith Fulbright, 63, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2023, at his home.

Bo was born October 25, 1959, in Iredell County, to the late Harry Alvin Fulbright and Hilda Ann Reid Coley. Bo formerly worked at Stewart Salvage.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Fulbright.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Ashley “Nickie” Smith and husband Anthony of Mocksville, and Heather Virtue and husband Trevor of Stony Point; a sister, Robin Sipes and husband Rick of Maiden; and two grandchildren, River and Ridge Virtue.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Fulbright Family.