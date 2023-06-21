First Juneteenth Celebration held in Taylorsville

Alexander County’s first-ever Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, at Alexander County Courthouse Park in Taylorsville. Various musical groups entertained the crowd. The event was sponsored by by the Alexander County NAACP, Alexander County Government, Town of Taylorsville, beautician Amy Teague, attorneys Edward L. Hedrick, V, Robert E. Campbell, Harbinson & Brzykcy, and Benbow, Davidson, and Martin; Alexander Funeral Service, Liberty Storage Solutions, Adams Funeral Home, Ride with Pride Car Wash, Intentional Joy LLC, Mt. Carmel Baptist, Macedonia Baptist on NC 90 East, and Scotty’s Hometown Grill, said Helen Chestnut, festival co-organizer and President of the Alexander County NAACP Chapter.

The holiday celebrates the events of June 19, 1865, when, months after the Civil War had ended and more than 2 years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing enslaved people — Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free 250,000 people still held in bondage. The arrival of Major General Gordon Granger and his troops signaled that the Federal Government would not relent until the last enslaved people in America were free.