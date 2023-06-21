| logout
HELP WANTED
Reavis Refrigeration
PO Box 147
Harmony, NC 28634
704-546-2314
HEATING AND AIR/REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN NEEDED
If you have what it takes and you are looking for a career and not just a job, we are always looking for that specific person. We are a local HVAC / refrigeration company looking for long-term installers and service technicians. We have competitive salaries and benefits. Please contact us at 704-546-2314 and email your resume to reavisrefrigeration@yahoo.com.
WANTED – Layer house worker. Call 828-446-0169.