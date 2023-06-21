LEGAL NOTICES

************

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Monday June 5, 2023 at 5:00 pm and Tuesday June 27th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023/2024. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 24th, 2023 at Town Hall.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

jun21-23c

************

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Gary Paige, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at PO Box 6029, Hickory, NC 28603 on or before the 25th day of September, 2023 or this notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of June, 2023.

Norma Richey Paige, Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Gary Paige

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

Post Office Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul12-2023c

************

NORTH CAROLINA ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 23 SP 23

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: June 30, 2023

Time of Sale: 10:00 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Christopher Dale Hedrick and Katherine Lynn Hedrick

Address of Property: 480 Sam Hefner Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 574 Page: 1909

Dated: June 5, 2014

Grantors: Christopher Dale Hedrick and Katherine Lynn Hedrick

Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE:

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 6/2/23

Exhibit A

BEGINNING at an existing 1-1/2 inch iron pipe located in the western boundary line of that property now or formerly owned by Reno C. Fox and commencing thence South 37 degrees 59 minutes 08 seconds West 283.45 feet to a new iron rebar set; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds West 127.71 feet; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds West 42.29 feet to a new iron rebar set; thence North 28 degrees 59 minutes 07 seconds East 255.41 feet to a new iron rebar set; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds Easet 220.69 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 1 acre more or less. This is Lot 2 of the survey for “Jimmy D. Hedrick & wife, Amy H. Hedrick” as drawn by Wesley G. Fox, Professional Land Surveyor for the State of North Carolina, PLS-3874, on October 22, 2011.

THERE IS CONVEYED HEREWITH a deeded right-of-way more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an existing iron 1-1/4 inch pipe, being located in the western margin of Sam Hefner Road (S.R. #1157) and same also being located North 82 degrees 33 minutes 39 seconds West 220.19 feet from an existing 1/2-inch iron rebar located on the western boundary of the Hedrick property; thence North 40 degrees 04 minutes 45 seconds West 66.63 feet; thence South 82 degrees 33 minutes 39 seconds East 229.14 feet; thence North 13 degrees 54 minutes 32 seconds East 127.78 feet; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds East 58.70 feet; thence South 38 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West 28.76 feet to an existing 1/2-inch rebar; thence South 13 degrees 54 minutes 32 seconds West 155.92 feet to an iron; thence North 82 degrees 33 minutes 39 seconds West 220.19 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING. This easement is perpetual and shall run with the land forever.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a 22.5 foot wide right-of-way located along the southern boundary of the property conveyed to Jimmy Hedrick and wife, Amy Lynn Hedrick, by deed recorded in Book 552 at Page 485 of the Alexander County Registry, this 22.5 foot wide right-of-way as described in Book 552 at Page 491 of the Alexander County Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the northern boundary of that property now or formerly owned by Jimmy D. Hedrick at Book 437, Page 1546, and commencing thence, North 38 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds Eat 28.76 feet; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds East 83.00 feet; thence along a curved arc North a distance of 42.94 feet through a central angle of 70 degrees 17 minutes 35 seconds, a radial to said point bearing North 54 degrees 52 minutes 02 seconds East; thence North along a curved arc a distance of 102.34 feet through a central angle of 114 degrees 58 minutes 10 seconds, a radial to said point bearing North 77 degrees 12 minutes 20 seconds East; thence South 28 degrees 59 minutes 07 seconds West 74.03 feet to a new iron rod set in the northern boundary of the Hedrick property; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds West 181.87 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING. This easement is perpetual and shall run with the land forever.

FOR BACK TITLE see deed recorded in Book 552 at Page 488 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of wya of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property.

PIN: 3717 14 5115

Property Address: 480 Sam Hefner Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jun28-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Pamela J. Weston, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of June, 2023.

MICHAEL J. WESTON

190 Barnes Ln.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

jul12-23p

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 15th day of July, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #25 Ronald Crotts, #621 Kristi Keever/Jan Ebel, #1/78 Jennifer Menscer, #29 Skyler Parker, #32 Melvin Parsons, #629 John Patterson, #635 Jennifer Welborn.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between theowner and obligated party.

Dated the 16th day of June, 2023.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)635-5555

notice

jun21-23c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 15th day of July, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #68 Sue Frazier, #61 Devante Lackey, #152 Lori Murphy.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.

Dated the 16th day of June, 2023.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-6145

notice

jun21-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Paul Eugene Cram, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2023.

CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SAIN

99 1st St Place SE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

jul12-23p

************

17 SP 25

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on June 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerrie L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

notice

jun21-23c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 292 Reganswood Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 22nd day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of June 2023.

Jennifer L. Spencer, Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul5-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

Joey Gilbert and wife, Deborah Gilbert vs. Crystal Kay Price and Brandon Crews (23CVD209)

To: Brandon Crews,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Child Custody including Motion for Ex-Parte Custody and Motion for Joinder along with Ex-Parte Temporary Child Custody Order.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than July 24, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 14th day of June, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 635-4168

notice

jun28-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Sue Coonse, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2023.

GARY COONSE

71 Heritage Farm Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

CHRISTIE COONSE BROWN

735 Kiser Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

executor

jul5-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Phyllis Mack Richards, a.k.a., Phyllis M. Finger, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2023.

CLARENCE L MACK

PO Box 1272

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun28-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of Betty Bentley Looper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of June, 2023.

ELAINE LOOPER BLACKWELDER

211 Kerley School Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun28-23p