Wanda Woodring Michales, 72, of Hickory, passed away on June 21, 2023, at Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morganton.

Wanda was born August 29, 1950, in Alexander County, to the late James Avery Woodring and Gracie Mays Woodring. Wanda formerly worked in a hospital as a custodian.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, James Eugene Michales of the home; a son, Eugene Mecimore of Taylorsville; a brother, Jimmy Woodring of Taylorsville; and two sisters, Lucy Kerley and Patsy Teague, both of Taylorsville.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church in Bethlehem. Paster Mark Bumgarner and Pastor Johnny Tomblin will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Catawba County at 3975 Robinson Rd, Building 3, Suite A, Newton, NC 28658.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Michales Family.