YARD SALE By Editor | June 21, 2023 | 0 ************ YARD SALE – Saturday, June 24, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Mt. Ridge Church Rd. If raining, will reschedule for Saturday, July 1. Posted in Classifieds, Yard Sale Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE June 21, 2023 | No Comments » FOR RENT June 21, 2023 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE June 21, 2023 | No Comments » GENERAL June 21, 2023 | No Comments » HELP WANTED June 21, 2023 | No Comments »