Roger Matlock, 77, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 10, 1946, in Alexander County, the son of the late James Dwight Matlock and Bera Keever Matlock.

He was the owner and operator of Matlock Automotive for over 50 years and was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed antiques, car shows, and going to auctions.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Matlock.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Amy Michelle Elder (Kevin) of Taylorsville; his son, Nelson Dwight Matlock (Tonya) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Dillon Church, Trevor Wyatt, Hannah Matlock, Justin Matlock, and Hunter Matlock; his sisters, Joy Steelman (Richard) and Nancy Mecimore, all of Hiddenite; and a number of Antique and Car Show Family.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Tony Daniels and Pastor Danny Loudermelk will officiate. Burial will follow in the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

