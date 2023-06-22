Royce Ladell Hall II, 34, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2023.

Royce was born, in Iredell County, to Royce Hall of Marion and Tamera Treadway Fox of Taylorsville. Royce was a technician at Bobcat of Lenoir.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Stephanie Treadway, and a maternal grandfather, James Nickey Treadway.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Georgia Leigh Hall and Savanah Lynn Hall; a sister, Diedra Michelle Hall of Marion; and a nephew, Logan Ryan Baker of Marion.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Mountian View Baptist Church, 2280 Hwy 16N, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Rev. Roger Harmon will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

