After stand-off, man arrested for sex offenses

A Vashti Community man faces sex crime charges after a nighttime stand-off with Sheriff’s deputies last night.

On June 22, 2023, at approximately 11:16 p.m., the Alexander County 911 Communications Center received a call in reference to a possible sexual assault at a residence in the Vashti Community.

While Sheriff’s deputies were enroute, the caller stated that the suspect was now armed with a handgun and threatening to harm himself.

When officers arrived, a brief stand-off ensued with the suspect. After approximately six minutes, the suspect surrendered the firearm and was detained.

After further investigation, the male suspect, Christopher Michael Clark, W/M, age 32 of Vashti, was charged and arrested for one count of Statutory Sexual Offense and one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child. Both are felony charges.

Clark was assigned an $825,000 secured bond and a court date of June 26, 2023.