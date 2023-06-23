Benny Ray Elliott, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away on June 23, 2023, after a period of declining health at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

He was born to the late Roy and Ruby Estes Elliott in Iredell County. During his working career, he worked in furniture and at the Hiddenite Mine, where he gave tours of the mine. Benny enjoyed sports, but mostly baseball and the Atlanta Braves. In his early years he loved horses, and later on, enjoyed gardening.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ervin Elliott, Harold Elliott, Charles Lee Elliott, and Everette Elliott; and two sisters, Evia Estes and Shirley Bustle.

Those left to cherish Mr. Elliott’s memory include two daughters, Rhonda Wallace (Michael) and Keri Revens (Steve); three grandchildren, Curtis Wallace (Jessica), Jessie Parson (Brandon), and Noah Revens; five great-grandchildren, Hadley, Huntley and Briar Parson, and Colton and Raelynn Wallace; a sister, Valley Ingram (Ray); a brother, Kutteh Elliott; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation for Benny will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., at White Plains Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at White Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Tony Daniels will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexander County Parks and Rec. Department, for kids in need to be able to play sports, at 151 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

