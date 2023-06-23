Betty Jane Riddle Barker, 81, of Statesville, entered her heavenly sewing room on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on January 19, 1942, in Iredell County, to the late Robert and Sallie Riddle. Betty owned her own shop, “Betty’s Alterations.” She was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Barker Cascaddon; her brother, Bobby Joe Riddle; and her sister and caregiver, Joyce Bess.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Stony Point. Rev. Brian Eades will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or to the Cancer Patient Support Fund payable to Iredell Health Foundation, PO Box 5635, Statesville, NC 28687.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Barker Family.