On Friday, June 23, 2023, Howard “Pete” Walter Mauck got to go to Heaven.

Howard was born April 30, 1941, in Robbinsville, the son of the late Walter Asbury Mauck and Florence Eva Rogers Mauck.

If you knew him, then you know he was THE greatest. There was always laughter and silliness whenever he was around. He loved Jesus, his family, and his garden. He was proud to tell you about all three.

The man was a legacy. His original sayings such as “Sorry don’t feed the bulldog” and “I’ll miss you like a migraine headache” will live in infamy. His children and grandchildren all know they are “the best in the West” and that every mischievous idea “sounds like a plan.” The family mourns the loss of his love and light but we celebrate the honor of having had both in our lives.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel Williams and Loretta Moody, and a brother, Bill Mauck.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Rebecca Adams (Travis) of Taylorsville; his son, Travis Walter Mauck (Dusty) of Robbinsville; his grandchildren, Sara Jumper, Emily Bradbury, Isaak Mauck, and Kaleb Mauck, all of Taylorsville, and Titus Mauck and Timothy Mauck, both of Robbinsville; his sisters, Winnona Whiteside, Ellovee Riddle, and Kathy Escobedo; and the mother of his children and dear friend, Rhonda Cagle.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Robbinsville. Joe Holder will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Howard “Pete” Walter Mauck.