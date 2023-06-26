Paul David Pennell, 63, of Lenoir, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Paul was born March 11, 1960, in Caldwell County, to the late Adam Jefferson Pennell and Vera Mae Pennell. He made his profession of faith in Jesus Christ early in life and he was a simple man of the Baptist faith.

Paul had a deep love for music and could play several instruments including guitar (his favorite), harmonica, banjo, mandolin, piano, keyboard, and drums. He was also a talented artist who could draw and paint almost anything. He also enjoyed motorcycles, sports cars, and Mercedes Benz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Pennell.

Those left to cherish his memory include three brothers, Howard Pennell of Hickory, Ricky Pennell of Granite Falls, and Phil Pennell of Bethlehem; three sisters, Shirley Harrington and husband Elbert of Taylorsville, Priscilla Little of Taylorsville, and Martha Huffman and husband William of Purlear; a niece, Fonda Sharp (Jeff, Brady, Blake); and four nephews, Monty Harrington (Christina, Lucy, Jack), Shawn Pennell (Preston, Kaylee, Bracen), Wesley Pennell (Michelle), and Eric Pennell (Haylea).

A Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. Rev. Ronnie Gregory will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Caldwell House, 951 Kenham Pl, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Pennell Family.