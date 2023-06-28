LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

23 SP 18

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Joseph R. Pipkin, Jr. and Hanna Pipkin, in the original amount of $240,000.00, payable to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, dated May 24, 2019 and recorded on May 30, 2019 in Book 617, Page 1282, Alexander County Registry.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anchor Trustee Services, LLC having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door or other usual place of sale in Alexander County, North Carolina, at 2:00 pm on July 11, 2023, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

BEGINNING on a PK nail located where the centerline of Public Road No. 1403 intersects with the center of a branch, said PK nail being also located South 48 degrees 07’ 51” West 111.81 feet from a PK nail where the centerline of Public Road No. 1403 intersects with the centerline of Public Road No. 1412 and runs South 36 degrees 58’ 12” East 52.94 feet with the branch to an iron stake; thence South 70 degrees 36’ 22” East 88.59 feet with the branch to a PK nail in the center of Public Road No. 1412; thence with the center of said Public Road, the following courses and distances: South 01 degrees 03’ 32” East 105.05 feet; South 08 degrees 24’ 00” West 99.92 feet; South 18 degrees 50’ 35” West 99.67 feet; South 24 degrees 35’ 20” West 199.45 feet; South 16 degrees 50’ 33” West 99.76 feet; South 03 degrees 28’ 46” West 99.74 feet; South 04 degrees 25’ 08” East 199.59 feet and South 02 degrees 01’ 34” West 20.71 feet to a nail in the center of Public Road No. 1412; thence North 66 degrees 22’ 51” West 162.88 feet with the McCurdy line to an iron stake; thence North 86 degrees 16’ 06” West 363.00 feet with the McCurdy line to an iron stake, Sanford Brittian’s corner; thence North 38 degrees 59’ 52” West 460.00 feet with the Brittian line to a nail in the center of Public Road No. 1403; thence with the center of said Public Road, the following courses and distances: North 61 degrees 00’ 00” East 482.18 feet; North 56 degrees 46’ 37” East 200.25 feet and North 54 degrees 13’ 24” East 301.30 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 11.22 acres, more or less.

The above-described property is the same property as conveyed by that deed recorded in Book 410 at Page 2151, Alexander County Registry.

Together with improvements located hereon; said property being located at 2130 Vashti Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Tax ID: 0012421

Third party purchasers must pay the recording costs of the trustee’s deed, any land transfer taxes, the excise tax, pursuant North Carolina General Statutes §105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §7A-308, in the amount of Forty-five Cents (0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof with a maximum amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00), whichever is greater. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be tendered in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property are Joseph R. Pipkin Jr. and Hanna Pipkin.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination (North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.16A(b)(2)). Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

Substitute Trustee

By: David W. Neill, Bar #23396

Brian L. Campbell, Bar #27739

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Attorney for Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149 (phone)

404-745-8121 (fax)

dneill@mtglaw.com bcampbell@mtglaw.com

notice

jul5-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Will of Mary Lee Sayles, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before September 28, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 28th day of June, 2023.

Tammy Sayles Honeycutt, Executor of the Will of Mary Lee Sayles

C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

executor

jul19-23c

************

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF BRINKLEY & ASSOCIATES OF TAYLORSVILLE P.A.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brinkley & Associates of Taylorsville P.A., a North Carolina professional corporation, was dissolved on June 13, 2023. All creditors of and claimants against the corporation are required to present their respective claims and demands immediately to the corporation so that it can proceed to collect its assets, convey and dispose of its properties, pay, satisfy, and discharge its liabilities and obligations, and do all other acts required to liquidate its business and affairs. With respect to all claims, please take notice of the following:

1. Claims must be in writing and include the name of the claimant, the amount of the claim, and a short summary of the basis for the claim.

2. Claims should be mailed to the corporation at 1641 Houck Mountain Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

3. A claim against the corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after the publication date of this notice.

This the 22nd day of June 2023.

BRINKLEY & ASSOCIATES OF TAYLORSVILLE P.A.

By: Alice C. Brinkley, Secretary

notice

jun28-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $38,500.00 the following property:

36 & 46 N. Center Street

Property Tax ID# E-7D 1402

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of June 28, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid. All bids will be date and time stamped when received in the event that multiple bids of the same amount result in the high bid. First bid received of the multiple high bids will be the new offer.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

jul5-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-08 – Request by James Belcher Jr. for the rezoning of approximately .67 acres of property located on Sunset Dr. from Highway Commercial (H-C) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3850-10-7992 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-09 – Request by Josh Lail & Company for the rezoning of approximately 6 acres of property located on Heritage Farm Rd. from Residential (R-20) to Residential Single Family (R-SF). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3726-11-0741, 3726-11-3698, 3726-11-7604 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Variance Petition (VAR) 23-01 – Request by Irene Fernandez for a dimensional variance for the property located on Luthers Pointe Ln. from required setbacks. The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3736-20-4987 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

jul5-23c

************

ADVERTISEMENT OF BID

Alexander County is accepting bid proposals for the Alexander County Housing our Teachers Project located at 16 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Bid proposals will be received at the Alexander County Administration Office at 621 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC.

BID SCHEDULE:

Bid Solicitation: June 22, 2023

Advertise for Bid: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Prebid Site Walk-Thru with Architect: Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Building Open for Contractor Walk-Thru- Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Questions Due to Architect: July 14, 2023 by 5:00 PM

Architect to Issue Addendum addressing Contractor Questions: July 19, 2023

Bids Due: Wednesday, August 11, 2023, 1:00 PM

Bid Selection/Approval: September 11, 2023

SCOPE OF WORK:

Interior removal of non-original finishes & walls. Renovate first floor space for open retail space. Renovate second floor into (2) 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. Renovate basement for storage. All new plumbing, mechanical, electrical systems. New front storefront & doors, new rear windows, and new roof.

CONTACT:

Bidding documents may be obtained in printed or digital form from Duncan Parnell’s bid room at https://www.dpibidroom.com/View/Default.aspx for a purchase price as listed on their website. All payments are to be made to Duncan Parnell via their bid room. Prospective bidders must purchase Bidding Documents directly through Duncan Parnell to be considered an official plan holder. Neither the Owner nor the Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. All payments are to be made to Duncan Parnell, via their bid room at http://www.dpibidroom.com. If you need any assistance ordering or getting registered, please contact: Michaela Bruinius at Danielle.Werner@duncan-parnell.com or (919) 833-4677,

A hard copy of the documents will be available to view at the Alexander County Administration Building located at 621 Liledoun Rd, Taylorsville, NC.

Alexander County reserves the right to evaluate bids, and to reject any, and all bids for “sound documented reasons.”

Shane Fox

County Manager

notice

jun28-23c

************

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Gary Paige, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at PO Box 6029, Hickory, NC 28603 on or before the 25th day of September, 2023 or this notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of June, 2023.

Norma Richey Paige, Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Gary Paige

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

Post Office Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul12-2023c

************

NORTH CAROLINA ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 23 SP 23

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: June 30, 2023

Time of Sale: 10:00 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Christopher Dale Hedrick and Katherine Lynn Hedrick

Address of Property: 480 Sam Hefner Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 574 Page: 1909

Dated: June 5, 2014

Grantors: Christopher Dale Hedrick and Katherine Lynn Hedrick

Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE:

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 6/2/23

Exhibit A

BEGINNING at an existing 1-1/2 inch iron pipe located in the western boundary line of that property now or formerly owned by Reno C. Fox and commencing thence South 37 degrees 59 minutes 08 seconds West 283.45 feet to a new iron rebar set; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds West 127.71 feet; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds West 42.29 feet to a new iron rebar set; thence North 28 degrees 59 minutes 07 seconds East 255.41 feet to a new iron rebar set; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds Easet 220.69 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 1 acre more or less. This is Lot 2 of the survey for “Jimmy D. Hedrick & wife, Amy H. Hedrick” as drawn by Wesley G. Fox, Professional Land Surveyor for the State of North Carolina, PLS-3874, on October 22, 2011.

THERE IS CONVEYED HEREWITH a deeded right-of-way more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an existing iron 1-1/4 inch pipe, being located in the western margin of Sam Hefner Road (S.R. #1157) and same also being located North 82 degrees 33 minutes 39 seconds West 220.19 feet from an existing 1/2-inch iron rebar located on the western boundary of the Hedrick property; thence North 40 degrees 04 minutes 45 seconds West 66.63 feet; thence South 82 degrees 33 minutes 39 seconds East 229.14 feet; thence North 13 degrees 54 minutes 32 seconds East 127.78 feet; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds East 58.70 feet; thence South 38 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds West 28.76 feet to an existing 1/2-inch rebar; thence South 13 degrees 54 minutes 32 seconds West 155.92 feet to an iron; thence North 82 degrees 33 minutes 39 seconds West 220.19 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING. This easement is perpetual and shall run with the land forever.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH a 22.5 foot wide right-of-way located along the southern boundary of the property conveyed to Jimmy Hedrick and wife, Amy Lynn Hedrick, by deed recorded in Book 552 at Page 485 of the Alexander County Registry, this 22.5 foot wide right-of-way as described in Book 552 at Page 491 of the Alexander County Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the northern boundary of that property now or formerly owned by Jimmy D. Hedrick at Book 437, Page 1546, and commencing thence, North 38 degrees 31 minutes 39 seconds Eat 28.76 feet; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds East 83.00 feet; thence along a curved arc North a distance of 42.94 feet through a central angle of 70 degrees 17 minutes 35 seconds, a radial to said point bearing North 54 degrees 52 minutes 02 seconds East; thence North along a curved arc a distance of 102.34 feet through a central angle of 114 degrees 58 minutes 10 seconds, a radial to said point bearing North 77 degrees 12 minutes 20 seconds East; thence South 28 degrees 59 minutes 07 seconds West 74.03 feet to a new iron rod set in the northern boundary of the Hedrick property; thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 11 seconds West 181.87 feet to the point and place of BEGINNING. This easement is perpetual and shall run with the land forever.

FOR BACK TITLE see deed recorded in Book 552 at Page 488 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of wya of record, and utility lines and rights of way in existence over, under or upon the above-described property.

PIN: 3717 14 5115

Property Address: 480 Sam Hefner Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jun28-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Pamela J. Weston, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of June, 2023.

MICHAEL J. WESTON

190 Barnes Ln.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

jul12-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Paul Eugene Cram, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2023.

CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SAIN

99 1st St Place SE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

jul12-23p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 292 Reganswood Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 22nd day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of June 2023.

Jennifer L. Spencer, Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul5-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

Joey Gilbert and wife, Deborah Gilbert vs. Crystal Kay Price and Brandon Crews (23CVD209)

To: Brandon Crews,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Child Custody including Motion for Ex-Parte Custody and Motion for Joinder along with Ex-Parte Temporary Child Custody Order.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than July 24, 2023, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 14th day of June, 2023.

Edward L. Hedrick, V P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 635-4168

notice

jun28-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Sue Coonse, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2023.

GARY COONSE

71 Heritage Farm Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

CHRISTIE COONSE BROWN

735 Kiser Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

executor

jul5-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Phyllis Mack Richards, a.k.a., Phyllis M. Finger, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of April, 2023.

CLARENCE L MACK

PO Box 1272

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun28-23p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA, of the Estate of Betty Bentley Looper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of June, 2023.

ELAINE LOOPER BLACKWELDER

211 Kerley School Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun28-23p