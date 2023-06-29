Project underway to replace ACHS tennis courts

The Alexander Central tennis courts are shut down until further notice for grant funded renovation, which is projected to start on July 5, 2023, according to a press release from Alexander County Schools. The State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) grant is providing funding to renovate the tennis courts.

The renovations will include completely resurfaced courts with a ProBounce surface, new chain link fencing, ADA compatible sidewalks, bleachers, and a shelter.

Administrators thanked the public for their patience as this will be an ongoing project to improve the facilities for students and the community.

The current state of the existing tennis courts is shown below.