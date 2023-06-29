Road rage incident leads to shooting, arrest

A Hiddenite man has been charged following a suspected road rage shooting in the Stony Point Community.

On Thursday, June 29, at about 10:00 a.m., Alexander County 911 Communications Center received a call, in reference to a possible shooting in the area of Highway 90 East and Cheatham Ford Road intersection. The caller stated that a man in an older model Chevrolet truck shot another subject in the shoulder.

Sheriff Chad Pennell said officers arrived but no one was on the scene. Officers started searching the area for an old Chevrolet truck and a dark blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Officers located witnesses and obtained more information.

Officers found the victim at the BP convenience store across the county line in Iredell County. The victim had a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported by Iredell EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and witness stated this all occurred from a road rage incident on Cheatham Ford Road. Witnesses on the scene gave detectives a partial tag and vehicle description. Officers then went to a possible suspect location on Vashti Road. Officers contacted David Marlowe and evidence found on the scene led to the arrest of the suspect.

David Bryant Marlowe, W/M, age 67 of Hiddenite, was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. Marlowe was assigned a secured bond of $50,000 and court date of July 3, 2023.