Town of Taylorsville Election Candidate Filing opens July 7

Candidate filing for Town of Taylorsville 2023 municipal election begins at noon Friday, July 7, and ends at noon Friday, July 21. During municipal elections, voters elect local officials, including mayors and town or city council members.

To file for municipal office, a candidate must be 21 years old by Election Day, November 7, 2023. A candidate must be a registered voter in Alexander County and reside in the town limits of Taylorsville at the time they file for office.

Non-partisan contests for the Town of Taylorsville are as follows:

• Mayor (4-year term) – one seat

• Councilmen (4-year term) – four seats

Interested candidates file for office in Taylorsville at the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 370 1st Avenue SW. Staff will be available 8am-5pm Monday through Friday to assist with candidate filing forms and the required campaign finance disclosure forms.

The Town of Taylorsville is the only municipality in Alexander County. The Taylorsville city limits are roughly 2.4 square miles. This encompasses less than 1 percent of Alexander County’s 264 square miles. Only 1,352 out of Alexander County’s 24,761 registered voters reside within the Taylorsville limits. Taylorsville’s governing body consists of a mayor and four town council members. All members are elected in a non-partisan election and serve four-year terms. Therefore, the Town of Taylorsville holds an election every other odd-numbered year.

The date of the Taylorsville Election is Tuesday, November 7.

For more information about filing, visit the Alexander Board of Elections website at alexandercountync.gov or call 828-632-2990.