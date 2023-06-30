Ellendale search leads to drug bust

An investigation has led to three arrests and a number of drug charges in the Ellendale Community.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Alexander County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1316 Sipe Road. Narcotics Officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting a six-month investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs. During the search of the residence, a large quantity of methamphetamine, 14 firearms (with four of the firearms reported stolen), and various items of drug paraphernalia were located.

Tanner Parks McAlpin, W/M, age 32 of Taylorsville, was charged with one count of (Felony) Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine; one count of (Felony) Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance; one count of (Felony) Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance; one count of (Felony) Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Controlled Substance; four counts of (Felony) Possession of a Stolen Firearm; one count of (Felony) Traffic in Methamphetamine; one count of (Felony) Possession of Firearm by Felon; and one count of (Misdemeanor) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McAplin was given a secured bond of $1,000,000 and a court date of July 3, 2023.

Megan Nicole Williams, W/F, age 29 of Taylorsville, was charged with one count of (Felony) Traffic in Methamphetamine; (Felony) Conspire Traffic Methamphetamine; and one count of (Misdemeanor) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Williams was given a secured bond of $250,000 and a court date of July 3, 2023.

Jada Leann Smiley, W/F, age 22 of Taylorsville, was charged with one count of (Felony) Traffic in Methamphetamine; (Felony) Conspire Traffic Methamphetamine; and one count of (Misdemeanor) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Smiley was given a secured bond of $250,000 and a court date of July 3, 2023.

The Alexander County Sheriff Office would like to thank the Taylorsville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security Investigation, North Carolina Probation and Parole, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol for there assistance in this investigation.