Heaven gained another angel, Melody Faith Haithcox, on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Ethan Haithcox and Kellie Adams Haithcox of Statesville.

Even though our time with you on this earth was short, we will meet again in heaven to be reunited.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her paternal grandparents, Randy and Barbara Haithcox of Statesville; her maternal grandparents, Danny and Teresa Adams of Stony Point; her great-grandmother, Geraldine Adams of Stony Point; her sisters, Mallory and Madison of the home; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

No services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

