Mackie Eugene Norton, 74, of Stony Point, passed away after a brief illness on July 1, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Mack was born February 19, 1949, In Iredell County, to the late Henry Ray Norton and Nola McAlpin Norton. Mack was a farmer and he was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Jerry and Dale Norton; and three sisters, Betty Thomas, Martha Cutlip, and Doris Wilcox.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Patricia Lorene Hoke Norton of the home; two sons, Chris Norton and Kevin Ray Norton, both of Stony Point; a brother, Barry Norton and wife Tammy of Taylorsville; a sister, Nell Caldwell of Maryland; six grandchildren, Toby Norton, Hunter Norton, Cale Troxtel, Olivia Norton, Leigha Norton, and Dakota Norton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Norton Family.