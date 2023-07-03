On July 3, 2023, Marie Elder arrived at her heavenly home at the age of 89.

Marie was born to the late Tillman Oliver and Luna Fox Oliver on February 17, 1934, in Alexander County.

Marie worked in retail most of her life, working many years at Woolworth and retiring from Walmart.

Marie was a faithful servant of the Lord and a faithful member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Statesville.

Marie loved like Jesus, loving unconditionally and always looking for the best in everyone. She encouraged others to never give up and always do their best. She loved Elvis and was famous for her Red Velvet and Chocolate Pound Cakes.

She was one of a kind, a woman to fight strong until the very end. Marie’s final days were filled with family surrounding her with love, singing, guitar playing, and prayers. Marie was the heart of the family and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Elder; a brother, Ned Oliver; and a sister, Irene Oliver Church.

Marie’s family members left to honor her life and cherish the memories they had with her are her children, James Elder, Terrie (Rusty) Benfield, and Kay Christie; her grandchildren, Amy (Tim) McCammon, Frankie (Samantha) Christie, Jennifer Benfield, Christopher (Aleesha) Elder, April Christie, Casey (Malinda) Elder, Crystal Miller, and Savannah (Bradley) Hinson; and her great-grandchildren, Timmy McCammon, Kaleigh Benfield, Alyssa McCammon, Adan Warner, Travis McCammon, Chandler Benfield, Tanner Elder, Dalton Christie, Braylen Christie, Gavin Christie, Adan Warner, Isaac Miller, Bailee Miller, Sophia Hinson, Autumn Hinson, and soon to arrive baby Ruby Elder.

To honor Marie’s memory, there will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Statesville with Pastor Keith Nichols and Rev. Gervase Hitch officiating. We ask attendees to wear bright colors for Marie. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at 3:00 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Gardens. All are welcome.

Memorials can be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 109 Bethesda Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; and/or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home, Statesville is serving the Elder Family.

We ask that you continue to pray for our family during this time but continue to rejoice with us in the fact that Marie is healed in the arms of Jesus.