Former County Commissioner Fred Lackey dies

Former Alexander County Commissioner Frederick Earl “Fred” Lackey, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home in Alexander County, according to obituary information.

Fred graduated from Hiddenite High School in 1957. He then attended Wake Forest University for one year before enlisting in the United States Air Force.

Soon after enlisting, he was stationed in South Korea for a year during the end of the Korean War. He continued serving his country and became a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force and later served in Vietnam. Fred retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after 24 years of service.

He then worked as a corporate finance loan officer for First Union Bank for 10 years before his official retirement.

A community-minded man, he joined the Bethlehem Ruritans in 1986 and served as their Secretary for 30 years. During this time, he was Ruritan National Treasurer, National Director, and District Governor.

Fred also served as an Alexander County Commissioner from 1992-1996. He was a dedicated member of Hiddenite Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the finance committee and church treasurer from 2007-2022.