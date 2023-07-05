Luther “Sarge” Maynard Reid, age 81, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home in Alexander County. He was born to the late Henry Edards Reid and Ruth Ella Hawkins Reid on Saturday, February 14, 1942, in Forsyth County. Mr. Reid proudly served his country in the United States Army and National Guard.

Those left to cherish the memories of Luther include his wife, Brittnie Howell Reid, one daughter, and five stepsons.

Mr. Reid will lie-in-state Friday, July 14, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Service from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, in the Taylorsville City Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Rev. Andrew Sharpe will officiate. Military Rites will be provided.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

