4 file for Council, 1 for Mayor July 7

Jonathan Coley, Glenn Deal, Jack Simms, and Tamara Odom file for Town Council;

Mayor Holleman seeks re-election

In the the Town of Taylorsville 2023 Municipal election, five candidates have filed to run for office in the nonpartisan races.

Mayoral race

On Friday, July 7, Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman, 78, filed for re-election this November. Holleman is seeking his fourth full elected term as Mayor this year. He previously served the remainder of the late Mayor Guy Barriger’s term as well after Barriger’s passing.

“We have a lot of unfinished business with the Town of Taylorsville, as well as economic development goals to accomplish, and making the Town beautiful,” Holleman told The Times.

Holleman is a former member of Taylorsville Fire Department, member of the N.C. Mayors Association, and 1976 graduate of Appalachian State University.

Holleman is secretary to the Executive Committee of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. He attends First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Holleman is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He has one son, Matthew, and one daughter, Natalie. She and husband, Adam Millsaps, have two children, Carson and Chase.

Council race

Those filing thus far for Town Council are incumbent Jack Simms as well as Jonathan Coley, Glenn P. Deal, Jr., and Tamara Odom.

Jonathan Coley, 44, filed July 7 as well. He has been a proud and dedicated resident of Taylorsville all his life. He is a 1997 graduate of Alexander Central High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education with a concentration in Outdoor Recreation from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2005.

With a passion for helping others, Coley has accumulated 15 years of experience as a Qualified Mental Health Professional, specializing in serving at-risk youth, families, and children and adolescents in foster care through the group Omnivisions, of Nashville, TN. His commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable individuals is evident through his extensive work in this field.

In addition, Jonathan owns and operates Coley Lawn Care LLC. He is a Freemason also.

Jonathan’s involvement extends beyond his professional endeavors. He currently holds the position of President in the Taylorsville Recreation Association, where he actively works to enhance recreational opportunities for the community. Additionally, he generously volunteers his time as a coach for Taylorsville Recreation and serves as an assistant coach for the ACHS Men’s Soccer Team, nurturing young athletes and promoting teamwork.

Recognizing the importance of education, Jonathan is a member of the Taylorsville Elementary School SIT (School Improvement Team) and serves as an Executive PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) Board Member. Through these roles, he actively contributes to shaping the educational environment for students in the Taylorsville community.

Jonathan’s family is an integral part of his life. He is happily married to his wife, Beulah, and together, they have two beautiful daughters — Emma, 17, and Cora, 8.

Taylorsville resident and businessman Glenn P. Deal, Jr., filed July 7 to run for the Town Council. Deal is an active member of the Taylorsville political scene.

Deal, 74, has deep roots in Taylorsville, where he grew up and has resided most of his life. Glenn obtained his education from Taylorsville High School and further pursued his studies at UNC at Chapel Hill, obtaining a bachelor of science degree in Business Management.

With a passion for insurance and investment, Glenn has earned three advanced professional designations from The American College. His commitment to excellence and expertise in his field led him to become a valued member of The Million Dollar Roundtable. He is a Financial Consultant with Thrivent Financial located in Taylorsville.

Devoted to serving his church and his community, Glenn actively participates in various organizations. He currently serves on the Church Council of Reformation Lutheran Church, demonstrating his dedication to his faith. Additionally, Glenn is a member of the Rotary Club of Taylorsville, and is its current President.

Family is an integral part of Glenn’s life. He was married to the late Amy Keever Deal. Together, they raised six children, all of whom graduated from ACHS, highlighting his commitment to their education and success.

Incumbent Council member Jack Simms, 73, is running for re-election. He is finishing his first term on the Council.

He and his wife, Patty, have twin sons Timothy and Matthew Simms, daughter-in-law Deidra Watson Simms, and three grandchildren: Kayla, 22, Kody, 18, and Katen, 12.

Simms is “reluctantly” retired, he said. A former production manager with Pepsi-Cola and operation manager at Coca-Cola, Simms was owner and operator of a local textile screen printing business and was Vice President of Operations for Legend Gear and Transmission.

He is currently Chair of the Republican Party’s NC-10 District as well as the Alexander County party chair (in his fourth term for the latter).

Simms is a Past President of Taylorsville Rotary Club, 1989-1990.

“The vision I have for Taylorsville is to have a business environment so the residents of Town and Alexander County can buy local. That would keep tax dollars here at home, to have that business which attracts visitors from surrounding counties versus going outside our town and county, spending money.

“My action plan is simple: don’t promise what can’t be delivered, listen, be open minded, and serve all the people of Taylorsville, not a select few,” Simms stated.

When asked why he should be elected, Simms said, “I want to serve the Town of Taylorsville, not because someone asked me to, not because I have a special interest agenda. This is my hometown,

I want to be a part of the dialog between the Town of Taylorsville and Alexander County, that’s why I am asking for your vote on November 7.”

Tamara Odom, age 52 of Taylorsville, filed July 7 to run for Town Council.

Odom has dedicated her life to her educational career, her church, and her family.

Her educational journey began at Alexander Central High School, where she graduated in 1989. She then pursued higher education at Lenoir-Rhyne University, earning a bachelor’s degree in K-6 Education with a minor in Communication in 1993. Her passion for teaching led her to a fulfilling career in the Alexander County Schools system, where she devoted 30 years to shaping the minds of countless students in our town and county.

Tamara’s involvement extends beyond the classroom. She is an active member and pianist at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where her musical talents and dedication to her faith are evident.

Family has always been a priority in Tamara’s life. She was married to her late husband, David, who served as a County Commissioner, School Board member, and Town Manager. Together, they raised three children — Daniel, Averi, and Zoie. Taylorsville has always been the proud hometown of the entire Odom family.

Filing continues through noon on July 21

Candidate filing for the election closes at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Filing at the Alexander County Board of Elections office will be for the following elected positions:

• Town of Taylorsville Mayor, filing fee $5, four year term.

• Town of Taylorsville Council (four seats), filing fee $5, four year term.

For more information, contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at 828-632-2990 or at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville.