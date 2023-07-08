Judy Leru Starnes Sipe, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Atrium Health in Mecklenburg County. She was born to the late Grady Thomas Starnes and Melza Irene Little Starnes on Tuesday, December 30, 1947, in Catawba County.

Mrs. Sipe was a devoted and lifelong member of Mt. Bethel Methodist Church where she was a leader in the church and president of the Methodist Women’s Group.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Charles Wenter Sipe; son, Michael Wenter Sipe.

Those left to cherish the memories of Judy include her son, Tracy Sipe (Marie) of Hickory; daughter, Kisha Sipe of Mount Airy; and sister, Karen Bowman (Gary).

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Mt. Bethel Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Stephen Johnson and Rev. Jerry Rogers will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Mt. Bethel Methodist Church, 9042 NC-127, Hickory, NC 28681 or Drum Majorettes of America Scholarship Fund, PO Box 549, Odessa, FL 33556.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

