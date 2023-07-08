Pauline Lambert Stewart, 91, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Pauline was born on April 9, 1932, in Alexander County to the late Clarence Lambert and Carrie Grant Lambert. Pauline was a supervisor at Jantzen in Statesville and after 23 years was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Junior “Boots” Stewart, one sister, Lillian Cloer, and five brothers: Tom, Junior, Grady, Toby, and Boyce Lambert.

Those left to cherish her memory include six children, Shirley Burgess (Roy), Dennis Stewart (Vicki), Bubby Stewart (Belinda), Nancy Evans, Donnie Stewart (Shelby) all of Statesville, and Donna Barker (Frederick) of Union Grove.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 13, 2023, 4:00 p.m. at South River Baptist Church, 2659 South Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Pastor Chris Thompson and Rev. Robert Livingston will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at South River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lions Club Visually Impaired, 234-C Outlet Pointe Blvd., Columbia, SC 29210; St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; South River Baptist Church, 2659 S. Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625, or any charity of your choice.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Stewart family.