Phil “Allen” Fox, age 75, of Taylorsville, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Allen was born July 25, 1947, in Catawba County, the son of the late Burpee Douglas Fox and Anna Lou Stafford Fox.

Allen was a US Army veteran and was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Wilkes Community College. He worked in the furniture industry for 30-plus years and was owner and operator of Triple Play Café. After full retirement, he worked hard just being a good “Pop.”

Allen was a beach enthusiast, loved working in the yard, a Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed NASCAR racing, and spending time with his family and church family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Jean H. Fox; a son, Stephen Allen Fox; his grandson, Bradley A. Ball; his mother-in-law, Mary J. Wike.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his son, Jeff Fox and wife, Tracy, of Taylorsville; his grandsons, Josh Fox and wife, Lorie, Jacob Fox, Danny Ball; his great-grandsons, Christian Ball, Cameron Fox, Silas Fox; his sister, Catherine Starnes and husband, Larry; his nephew, Michael Starnes and wife, Donna, and children; and special friend, Doris Moose.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Pastor Craig Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. prior to the service in Reformation Hall.

Pallbearers include: Josh Fox, Jacob Fox, Danny Johnson, Michael Starnes, Jason Johnson, and Jim Johnston.

Honorary pallbearers include: Gabe Johnson, Bobby Johnson, Tim Simms, Christian Ball, Bradley Watson, Bradley Benfield, Cameron Fox, Silas Fox, Gary Overcash, Seth Tadt, and Members the 1982 Alexander County All-Star Baseball Team.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

