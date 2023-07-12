LEGAL NOTICES

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Board of Directors of the John Clinton Donavon Prichard III Memorial Scholarship, Inc. has completed the annual report for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023. The report is available for inspection at 134 Woodridge Drive, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

notice

jul12-23c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp000090-010

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARGUERITE ECHERD DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2001 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 0428 AT PAGE 0080 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.22-114265.FC01.202*

22-114265

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on July 25, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Marguerite Echerd, dated November 6, 2001 to secure the original principal amount of $60,000.00, and recorded in Book 0428 at Page 0080 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 546 NC 16 Hwy N, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0007585

Present Record Owners: Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is June 9, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

notice

july19-23c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 244

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of W. H. Warren, a/k/a William Henry Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Zella Mae Gant, a/k/a Zella Mae Warren Gantt, Unknown Heirs at Law of Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Sue Cooper, a/k/a Willie Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Warren Cooper, Terry Lynn Cooper, Unknown Spouse of Terry Lynn Cooper, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of W. H. Warren, a/k/a William Henry Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Zella Mae Gant, a/k/a Zella Mae Warren Gantt, Unknown Heirs at Law of Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Sue Cooper, a/k/a Willie Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Warren Cooper, Terry Lynn Cooper, Unknown Spouse of Terry Lynn Cooper, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at a white oak on Ward’s line, and runs west with his line 6 poles to a stone in Warren’s corner on the west side of the public road, thence with S. C. Warren’s line 22 poles to a stone, Hosea Warren’s corner; thence North 50 deg. East 25 poles to a white oak; thence South 3 deg East 34 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012936, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0012936) NC 90 HWY E

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than August 15, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of June 27, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

jul19-23c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of

Wayne Lewis StClair, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before October 5th, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 5th day of July 2023.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Wayne Lewis StClair

C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

notice

jul26-23c

************

Wittenburg Volunteer Fire Deptartment Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of Wittenburg Volunteer Fire Department will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm at Wittenburg Volunteer Fire Department.

notice

jul12-23c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 5th day of July, 2023.

Rachel St. Clair Barnes, Executrix

of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, Alexander County

File No. 23E 233

Mailing Address:

180 Peachtree Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ATTORNEY:

Peter W. Simon

Simon Law

1251 Davie Ave.

Statesville, NC 28677

notice

jul26-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT

DIVISION

22 CvD 589

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

CHARLIE DAVID RATHBONE, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLIE DAVID RATHBONE, JR., JENNIFER ROSE RATHBONE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JENNIFER ROSE RATHBONE

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. CHARLIE DAVID RATHBONE, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLIE DAVID RATHBONE, JR., JENNIFER ROSE RATHBONE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JENNIFER ROSE RATHBONE, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF a 0.488 acre tract as the same is shown in Plat recorded in Plat Book 6 at Page 112 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO a 20 foot wide access easement along the southwestern boundary of the subject matter property as the same is shown in Plat Book 6 at Page 112 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey. Also being identified as Parcel ID# 138294, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: (138294) Shook Ln

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 8 day of June, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $14,731

notice

jul12-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

22 CvD 585

ALEXANDER COUNTY,

A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

DEREK B. CHAPMAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEREK B. CHAPMAN, NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY, Lienholder

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. DEREK B. CHAPMAN, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEREK B. CHAPMAN, NORTH CAROLINA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an “X” mark in the large stone, J.H. Bumgarner’s corner, and running South 80 degrees 40 minutes West 140 feet to an iron spike; thence South 08 degrees 20 minutes East 92 feet to an iron spike; thence South 83 degrees 50 minutes East 155.6 feet to an iron spike; thence South 09 degrees East 280 feet to an iron spike; thence South 88 degrees East 389 feet to an iron spike; thence North 06 degrees 30 minutes East 500 feet to an iron spike; thence West 207 feet to an iron spike; thence North 06 degrees 30 minutes East 245 feet to the center of Public Road No. 1331 (said point being indicated by an iron post located 30 feet South of said point); thence West with center of said road 330 feet to a point in the center of said road (said point being indicated by an iron post located 30 feet South of said point); thence South 00 degrees 10 minutes East 264 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 7 acres, more or less.

THERE IS CONVEYED HEREWITH that water easement more particularly described in deed recorded in Book 188 at Page 689 of the Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0005975, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 2369 Little River Church Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 22 day of June, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $150,225

notice

jul12-23c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

22 CvS 408

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body

Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF THOMAS LEON HOWELL, a/k/a TOM HOWELL, BASIC FINANCE, INC., Lienholder

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF THOMAS LEON HOWELL, a/k/a TOM HOWELL, BASIC FINANCE, INC., Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being the Northeast corner of that property conveyed by Deed recorded in Book 86 at Page 646 of the Alexander County Registry; thence South 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds West 100.57 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue, Northwest; thence with the sidewalk North 86 degrees 5 minutes 39 minutes West 102.69 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of said sidewalk; thence North 12 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds East 98.33 feet to an iron stake; thence South 88 degrees 12 minutes 9 seconds East 83.25 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing .21 acres, pursuant to survey of Richard C. Current for Thomas L. Howell and Margaret Howell dated March 25, 1985, a copy of which is recorded in Book 261, Page 261, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007592, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 331 4th Ave N

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 8 day of June, 2023.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Tax Value: $72,112.00

notice

jul12-23c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

23 SP 18

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Joseph R. Pipkin, Jr. and Hanna Pipkin, in the original amount of $240,000.00, payable to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, dated May 24, 2019 and recorded on May 30, 2019 in Book 617, Page 1282, Alexander County Registry.

Default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Anchor Trustee Services, LLC having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door or other usual place of sale in Alexander County, North Carolina, at 2:00 pm on July 11, 2023, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property, to wit:

BEGINNING on a PK nail located where the centerline of Public Road No. 1403 intersects with the center of a branch, said PK nail being also located South 48 degrees 07’ 51” West 111.81 feet from a PK nail where the centerline of Public Road No. 1403 intersects with the centerline of Public Road No. 1412 and runs South 36 degrees 58’ 12” East 52.94 feet with the branch to an iron stake; thence South 70 degrees 36’ 22” East 88.59 feet with the branch to a PK nail in the center of Public Road No. 1412; thence with the center of said Public Road, the following courses and distances: South 01 degrees 03’ 32” East 105.05 feet; South 08 degrees 24’ 00” West 99.92 feet; South 18 degrees 50’ 35” West 99.67 feet; South 24 degrees 35’ 20” West 199.45 feet; South 16 degrees 50’ 33” West 99.76 feet; South 03 degrees 28’ 46” West 99.74 feet; South 04 degrees 25’ 08” East 199.59 feet and South 02 degrees 01’ 34” West 20.71 feet to a nail in the center of Public Road No. 1412; thence North 66 degrees 22’ 51” West 162.88 feet with the McCurdy line to an iron stake; thence North 86 degrees 16’ 06” West 363.00 feet with the McCurdy line to an iron stake, Sanford Brittian’s corner; thence North 38 degrees 59’ 52” West 460.00 feet with the Brittian line to a nail in the center of Public Road No. 1403; thence with the center of said Public Road, the following courses and distances: North 61 degrees 00’ 00” East 482.18 feet; North 56 degrees 46’ 37” East 200.25 feet and North 54 degrees 13’ 24” East 301.30 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 11.22 acres, more or less.

The above-described property is the same property as conveyed by that deed recorded in Book 410 at Page 2151, Alexander County Registry.

Together with improvements located hereon; said property being located at 2130 Vashti Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Tax ID: 0012421

Third party purchasers must pay the recording costs of the trustee’s deed, any land transfer taxes, the excise tax, pursuant North Carolina General Statutes §105-228.30, in the amount of One Dollar ($1.00) per each Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or fractional part thereof, and the Clerk of Courts fee, pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §7A-308, in the amount of Forty-five Cents (0.45) per each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) or fractional part thereof with a maximum amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00), whichever is greater. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale and must be tendered in the form of certified funds. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts will be immediately due and owing.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS WHERE IS. There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, land transfer taxes, if any, and encumbrances of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owners of the property are Joseph R. Pipkin Jr. and Hanna Pipkin.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination (North Carolina General Statutes §45-21.16A(b)(2)). Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of termination. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

Substitute Trustee

By: David W. Neill, Bar #23396

Brian L. Campbell, Bar #27739

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

Attorney for Anchor Trustee Services, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149 (phone)

404-745-8121 (fax)

dneill@mtglaw.com bcampbell@mtglaw.com

notice

jul5-23c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Will of Mary Lee Sayles, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before September 28, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 28th day of June, 2023.

Tammy Sayles Honeycutt, Executor of the Will of Mary Lee Sayles

C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

executor

jul19-23c

************

Public Notice

The public will please take notice that the Town Board of the Town of Taylorsville has received and proposes to accept an offer to purchase for the sum of $38,500.00 the following property:

36 & 46 N. Center Street

Property Tax ID# E-7D 1402

Any person may, within 10 days from the publication of June 28, 2023 increase the bid by submitting in writing to the Town Clerk at 67 Main Ave. Dr. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, an offer increasing the amount of the bid being considered by at least 10% of the first one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) and 5% of the remainder, accompanied by a bid deposit equal to 15% of the increased bid. All bids will be date and time stamped when received in the event that multiple bids of the same amount result in the high bid. First bid received of the multiple high bids will be the new offer.

Yolanda T. Prince, Town Clerk

notice

jul5-23c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-08 – Request by James Belcher Jr. for the rezoning of approximately .67 acres of property located on Sunset Dr. from Highway Commercial (H-C) to General Residential (R-2). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3850-10-7992 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 23-09 – Request by Josh Lail & Company for the rezoning of approximately 6 acres of property located on Heritage Farm Rd. from Residential (R-20) to Residential Single Family (R-SF). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3726-11-0741, 3726-11-3698, 3726-11-7604 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

3. Variance Petition (VAR) 23-01 – Request by Irene Fernandez for a dimensional variance for the property located on Luthers Pointe Ln. from required setbacks. The subject properties are further identified as PIN 3736-20-4987 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

jul5-23c

************

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Gary Paige, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at PO Box 6029, Hickory, NC 28603 on or before the 25th day of September, 2023 or this notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of June, 2023.

Norma Richey Paige, Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Gary Paige

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

Post Office Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul12-2023c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of Pamela J. Weston, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of June, 2023.

MICHAEL J. WESTON

190 Barnes Ln.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

jul12-23p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Paul Eugene Cram, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of June, 2023.

CHRISTOPHER BRIAN SAIN

99 1st St Place SE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

jul12-23p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 292 Reganswood Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 22nd day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of June 2023.

Jennifer L. Spencer, Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Wayne Spencer a/k/a Kenneth W. Spencer

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jul5-23c

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Betty Sue Coonse, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2023.

GARY COONSE

71 Heritage Farm Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

CHRISTIE COONSE BROWN

735 Kiser Rd.

Bessemer City, NC 28016

executor

jul5-23p