July 13, 2023

Buy Local Challenge winners named

| |

Pope wins $1,000 spree

 

GRAND PRIZE $1,000 WINNER — The lucky winner of the $1,000 Alexander County Shopping Spree in the 2023 Taylorsville Times/Alexander County EDC Buy Local Challenge was Amanda Pope. She chose to take the shopping spree with $500 to Mays Meat, $400 to Walmart, and $100 at Little Stitches.

Buy Local Challenge 2023 Winners

Top Prize winners
• Grand Prize, $1,000 Spree – Amanda Pope.
• Second Prize, Dollywood passes – Brent Webb.
• Third Prize, $100 winner – Roy Bentley.
• Merchant winner, trip – Beasley Power Equipment.

Individual business prize drawings
• Ace Hardware, Julie Deal, $50 Acre Hardware gift card (GC).
• Adams Funeral Home, Pat Robinette, $25 Country Road Greenhouse GC.
• Alexander Funeral Service, Walter Hines, $50.00 Trading Post GC.
• AgSouth Farm Credit, James Harrington, $25 Giovanni’s GC.
• Antiques and Pawn, Mary Alice Mayberry, 1989 one ounce proof silver bullion coin.
• Apple City BBQ, Joy Billings, $25 Apple City BBQ GC.
• Beasley Power Equipment, Melissa Moose, $25 Beasley Power GC.
• Bethlehem Pharmacy, Lucy Davidson, $50 Ace Hardware GC.
• Carolina West, Tamara Conklin, Boom Bottle H20 Speaker.
• Country Road Greenhouse, Elizabeth Davis, Potted Plant Arrangement.
• Country Town Tire, Rosa Barnes, oil change and tire rotation service.
• CVCC, Helen Chestnut, $25 CVCC GC.
• First Community Bank, Fred McIlvain, roll of gold coins and promotional items.
• Giovanni’s Pizza, Brenda Payne, $25 GC.
• Hendren Insurance, Catherine Huffman, $50 cash prize.
• Holland Chiropractic, Phyllis Alexander, call for details.
• Hwy. 16 Superette, Greg Bowman, Terry Deal, Martha Stafford, and Chris Kanipe, $50 Gas card each.
• Johnsons Milling and Feed, Inc., Diann Gersan, $25 Johnson’s Mill GC.
• Koto’s, Jill Bowman, $25 GC.
• Little Stitches, Maryanne Sprinkle, $50 GC.
• Main Street Tire, Kaye Matheson, $50 Main Street GC.
• Mays Meat, Brenda Scott, $50 GC.
• Office Practice Pharmacy, Chris Howes, $25 GC.
• Peoples Drug Store, Stephanie Wike, $100 Chapmans’ Cattle Company GC.
• PJs Seafood & Steak, Leon Rowland, $25 GC.
• Sam Davis Properties, Talisha Logan, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC.
• Scotty’s Hometown Grill, Kathi Durham and Lynette Call, $25 GC each.
• Sipe Wholesale, Jeff Spainhour, Karcher 1800 PSI Pressure Washer.
• Sipe Lumber Company, Mark Brown and To Leigh, County Rockers.
• Taylorsville Savings Bank, Steve Zimmerman, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC; Lisa Duncan, $25 Crossroads Grill GC; Joanne Williams, $25 Teens and Deens GC; Jan Jolly, $25 Giovanni’s GC; and Barbara Campbell, $25 Brushy Mountain Golf Club GC.
• The Taylorsville Times, Steve Watts, 1,000 preprinted envelopes.
• The Dairy Bar, Linda Holland, $30 GC.
• The Farmer’s Daughter, Peg Katewski, $25 GC.
• The Trading Post, Kermit Sipe, $25 GC.
• Think Pink Auctions, Ashleigh James, $50 Think Pink GC.
• Think Pink Uniques, Destiney Jolly, $50 GC.
• Think Pink Marketplace, Jenny Murdock, $50GC.
• Town and Country Drug, Linda Millsaps, $25 GCs to Town & Country Drug, Fueled Streetside Coffee; Keyley Shae Designs, LLC; Lotus and Ivey Designs.
• Town of Taylorsville, Sherri Russell, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC.
• Tractor Supply, Rebecca Widener, $50 GC.
• True Value Hardware, Joyce Wooten, $50 GC.

WIN DOLLYWOOD TRIP — The Taylorsville Times/Alexander EDC Buy Local Challenge second prize winner Brent Webb and wife, Ruthie, are shown accepting the prize, a 2-day pass to Dollywood and a one night stay.

 

WINS $100 — Roy Bentley, above, was drawn as the $100 winner in the 2023 The Taylorsville Times/Alexander EDC Buy Local Challenge.

 

MERCHANT WINNER — The Buy Local Challenge merchant winner for two annual passes to the Biltmore Estate was Beasley Power Equipment. Shown with the prize certificate is Alan and Pam Beasley of Beasley Power Equipment.

