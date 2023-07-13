Buy Local Challenge winners named
Pope wins $1,000 spree
Buy Local Challenge 2023 Winners
Top Prize winners
• Grand Prize, $1,000 Spree – Amanda Pope.
• Second Prize, Dollywood passes – Brent Webb.
• Third Prize, $100 winner – Roy Bentley.
• Merchant winner, trip – Beasley Power Equipment.
Individual business prize drawings
• Ace Hardware, Julie Deal, $50 Acre Hardware gift card (GC).
• Adams Funeral Home, Pat Robinette, $25 Country Road Greenhouse GC.
• Alexander Funeral Service, Walter Hines, $50.00 Trading Post GC.
• AgSouth Farm Credit, James Harrington, $25 Giovanni’s GC.
• Antiques and Pawn, Mary Alice Mayberry, 1989 one ounce proof silver bullion coin.
• Apple City BBQ, Joy Billings, $25 Apple City BBQ GC.
• Beasley Power Equipment, Melissa Moose, $25 Beasley Power GC.
• Bethlehem Pharmacy, Lucy Davidson, $50 Ace Hardware GC.
• Carolina West, Tamara Conklin, Boom Bottle H20 Speaker.
• Country Road Greenhouse, Elizabeth Davis, Potted Plant Arrangement.
• Country Town Tire, Rosa Barnes, oil change and tire rotation service.
• CVCC, Helen Chestnut, $25 CVCC GC.
• First Community Bank, Fred McIlvain, roll of gold coins and promotional items.
• Giovanni’s Pizza, Brenda Payne, $25 GC.
• Hendren Insurance, Catherine Huffman, $50 cash prize.
• Holland Chiropractic, Phyllis Alexander, call for details.
• Hwy. 16 Superette, Greg Bowman, Terry Deal, Martha Stafford, and Chris Kanipe, $50 Gas card each.
• Johnsons Milling and Feed, Inc., Diann Gersan, $25 Johnson’s Mill GC.
• Koto’s, Jill Bowman, $25 GC.
• Little Stitches, Maryanne Sprinkle, $50 GC.
• Main Street Tire, Kaye Matheson, $50 Main Street GC.
• Mays Meat, Brenda Scott, $50 GC.
• Office Practice Pharmacy, Chris Howes, $25 GC.
• Peoples Drug Store, Stephanie Wike, $100 Chapmans’ Cattle Company GC.
• PJs Seafood & Steak, Leon Rowland, $25 GC.
• Sam Davis Properties, Talisha Logan, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC.
• Scotty’s Hometown Grill, Kathi Durham and Lynette Call, $25 GC each.
• Sipe Wholesale, Jeff Spainhour, Karcher 1800 PSI Pressure Washer.
• Sipe Lumber Company, Mark Brown and To Leigh, County Rockers.
• Taylorsville Savings Bank, Steve Zimmerman, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC; Lisa Duncan, $25 Crossroads Grill GC; Joanne Williams, $25 Teens and Deens GC; Jan Jolly, $25 Giovanni’s GC; and Barbara Campbell, $25 Brushy Mountain Golf Club GC.
• The Taylorsville Times, Steve Watts, 1,000 preprinted envelopes.
• The Dairy Bar, Linda Holland, $30 GC.
• The Farmer’s Daughter, Peg Katewski, $25 GC.
• The Trading Post, Kermit Sipe, $25 GC.
• Think Pink Auctions, Ashleigh James, $50 Think Pink GC.
• Think Pink Uniques, Destiney Jolly, $50 GC.
• Think Pink Marketplace, Jenny Murdock, $50GC.
• Town and Country Drug, Linda Millsaps, $25 GCs to Town & Country Drug, Fueled Streetside Coffee; Keyley Shae Designs, LLC; Lotus and Ivey Designs.
• Town of Taylorsville, Sherri Russell, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC.
• Tractor Supply, Rebecca Widener, $50 GC.
• True Value Hardware, Joyce Wooten, $50 GC.