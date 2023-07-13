Buy Local Challenge winners named

Pope wins $1,000 spree

Buy Local Challenge 2023 Winners

Top Prize winners

• Grand Prize, $1,000 Spree – Amanda Pope.

• Second Prize, Dollywood passes – Brent Webb.

• Third Prize, $100 winner – Roy Bentley.

• Merchant winner, trip – Beasley Power Equipment.

Individual business prize drawings

• Ace Hardware, Julie Deal, $50 Acre Hardware gift card (GC).

• Adams Funeral Home, Pat Robinette, $25 Country Road Greenhouse GC.

• Alexander Funeral Service, Walter Hines, $50.00 Trading Post GC.

• AgSouth Farm Credit, James Harrington, $25 Giovanni’s GC.

• Antiques and Pawn, Mary Alice Mayberry, 1989 one ounce proof silver bullion coin.

• Apple City BBQ, Joy Billings, $25 Apple City BBQ GC.

• Beasley Power Equipment, Melissa Moose, $25 Beasley Power GC.

• Bethlehem Pharmacy, Lucy Davidson, $50 Ace Hardware GC.

• Carolina West, Tamara Conklin, Boom Bottle H20 Speaker.

• Country Road Greenhouse, Elizabeth Davis, Potted Plant Arrangement.

• Country Town Tire, Rosa Barnes, oil change and tire rotation service.

• CVCC, Helen Chestnut, $25 CVCC GC.

• First Community Bank, Fred McIlvain, roll of gold coins and promotional items.

• Giovanni’s Pizza, Brenda Payne, $25 GC.

• Hendren Insurance, Catherine Huffman, $50 cash prize.

• Holland Chiropractic, Phyllis Alexander, call for details.

• Hwy. 16 Superette, Greg Bowman, Terry Deal, Martha Stafford, and Chris Kanipe, $50 Gas card each.

• Johnsons Milling and Feed, Inc., Diann Gersan, $25 Johnson’s Mill GC.

• Koto’s, Jill Bowman, $25 GC.

• Little Stitches, Maryanne Sprinkle, $50 GC.

• Main Street Tire, Kaye Matheson, $50 Main Street GC.

• Mays Meat, Brenda Scott, $50 GC.

• Office Practice Pharmacy, Chris Howes, $25 GC.

• Peoples Drug Store, Stephanie Wike, $100 Chapmans’ Cattle Company GC.

• PJs Seafood & Steak, Leon Rowland, $25 GC.

• Sam Davis Properties, Talisha Logan, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC.

• Scotty’s Hometown Grill, Kathi Durham and Lynette Call, $25 GC each.

• Sipe Wholesale, Jeff Spainhour, Karcher 1800 PSI Pressure Washer.

• Sipe Lumber Company, Mark Brown and To Leigh, County Rockers.

• Taylorsville Savings Bank, Steve Zimmerman, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC; Lisa Duncan, $25 Crossroads Grill GC; Joanne Williams, $25 Teens and Deens GC; Jan Jolly, $25 Giovanni’s GC; and Barbara Campbell, $25 Brushy Mountain Golf Club GC.

• The Taylorsville Times, Steve Watts, 1,000 preprinted envelopes.

• The Dairy Bar, Linda Holland, $30 GC.

• The Farmer’s Daughter, Peg Katewski, $25 GC.

• The Trading Post, Kermit Sipe, $25 GC.

• Think Pink Auctions, Ashleigh James, $50 Think Pink GC.

• Think Pink Uniques, Destiney Jolly, $50 GC.

• Think Pink Marketplace, Jenny Murdock, $50GC.

• Town and Country Drug, Linda Millsaps, $25 GCs to Town & Country Drug, Fueled Streetside Coffee; Keyley Shae Designs, LLC; Lotus and Ivey Designs.

• Town of Taylorsville, Sherri Russell, $25 Scotty’s Hometown Grill GC.

• Tractor Supply, Rebecca Widener, $50 GC.

• True Value Hardware, Joyce Wooten, $50 GC.