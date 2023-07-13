Concert, fireworks planned July 15

Alexander County will host an Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 15, with the second installment of the Summer Concert Series followed by a fireworks display. Mock of Ages – The Ultimate Def Leppard Tribute will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park, with pyrotechnics at Alexander Central High School at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Mock of Ages has brought together some of the best musicians in the southeastern United States to pay tribute to their favorite rock band of all time. The group works very hard to meticulously replicate all of Def Leppard’s hit songs while capturing the feel and vibe of the band. View a sample video on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ET5bRRL3cls.

Following the concert, Alexander County will host a patriotic fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. at ACHS near Cougar Stadium. The best locations to view the fireworks will be in parking areas at the high school, county administration, board of education, senior center, and other nearby lots.

The concert and fireworks are free and open to the public, courtesy of Alexander County Government. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on-site for the concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply.

The Alexander County Summer Concert Series will continue with The Whisnants on July 29, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On The Border on September 9, and The Extraordinaires on September 30. Learn more at https://alexandercountync.gov/concerts.

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville.