William “Bill” Allen Rocap, III, age 74, Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 2, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William Allen Rocap, Jr., and Kathryn Marie Saybolt Rocap.

He was a US Navy veteran and of the Christian faith. He was known for making the little white crosses around in the community.

No services are planned.

