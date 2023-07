Lonja SaFree Smith Joyner, 75, of Statesville, passed away on July 15, 2023, at Autumn Care in Statesville after an extended illness.

Lonja was born November 15, 1947, in Iredell County, to the late Lonnie Grady Smith and Hazel Irene Renegar Shaw. Lonja attended Horizon Church in Statesville and worked as a textile worker.

Those left to cherish her memory include her twin sister, Sonja Jenkins of Statesville.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Joyner Family.