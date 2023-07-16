William “Willy” Pierce Cook, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on July 16, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

Willy was born September 14, 1946, in Raleigh County, West Virginia, to the late Darl Cook Sr. and Beulah Payatt Cook. Willy was a furniture worker and of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Philip Cook and Ivan Murdock, both of Taylorsville; a daughter, Marquietta Garcia of Taylorsville; three brothers; and six sisters.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Cook Family.