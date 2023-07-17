Scotty Eugene Shoemaker Sr., 55, of Statesville, passed away on July 17, 2023, after an extended illness at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Scotty was born December 14, 1967, in Iredell County, to the late Haskell Eugene Shoemaker and Carolyn Cook Shoemaker of the home. Scotty was a logger and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a son Scotty Eugene Shoemaker Jr. of Statesville; three daughters, Tangela Ireland and Leanna Hoskins, both of Union Grove, and Chasity Shoemaker of Statesville; and a brother, Randy Shoemaker of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd. Statesville, NC 28625. Rev. Roger Holland will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Shoemaker Family.