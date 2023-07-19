 Skip to content
July 19, 2023

Concert with Shake Down July 22 downtown

| |

SHAKE DOWN — The band Shake Down includes (from left) Roger Icenhour, Zach Tyner, Meredith Schrum Lerm, Matt Schrum, Harry Schrum, and Billy Rose. Shake Down will be performing at the Summer on the Square concert this Saturday at 7 p.m. in downtown Taylorsville.

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square concert series will present the band Shake Down on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m.

Shake Down is a local favorite featuring a five-piece variety band. Band members perform popular songs from the past and the present.

Band members are known for their beach, shag, rock ’n roll, Top 40 performances and more! All Summer on the Square concerts are held at the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville (101 West Main Ave., Taylorsville) at 7 p.m., rain or shine. The Summer on the Square concerts are always free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available onsite.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment