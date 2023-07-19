Concert with Shake Down July 22 downtown

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square concert series will present the band Shake Down on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m.

Shake Down is a local favorite featuring a five-piece variety band. Band members perform popular songs from the past and the present.

Band members are known for their beach, shag, rock ’n roll, Top 40 performances and more! All Summer on the Square concerts are held at the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville (101 West Main Ave., Taylorsville) at 7 p.m., rain or shine. The Summer on the Square concerts are always free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available onsite.