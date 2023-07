************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

Happy Jack® mange lotion promotes healing & hair growth for dogs & horses due to moist fungus, mane dandruff, & allergies without steroids. At Tractor Supply® (www.happyjackinc.com)