LEGAL NOTICES

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor, of the Estate of Crescenzio Loffredo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of July, 2023.

DEBRA LOFFREDO

724 Wood Hollow Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, of the Estate of John Paul Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of July, 2023.

TOMMY HAMMER

583 Pier Point Ln

Taylorsville, NC 28681

PUBLIC NOTICE

Greater Hickory Metropolitan Planning Organization (GHMPO) is adopting its Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Plan (MTIP). GHMPO will hold a public hearing on July 25, 2023, from 2-4 pm at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. The address is 1880 2nd Avenue NW Hickory, NC 28601. The GHMPO’s MTIP is a subset of the State of North Carolina’s State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which denotes the scheduling and funding of transportation projects located across the state. Both the MTIP and the STIP cover ten years, with the first five years (2024-2028 in this version) referred to as the delivery program and the latter four years (2029-2033 in this version) as the developmental program. Please contact Averi Ritchie at averi.ritchie@wpcog.org or 828-485-4248 with questions or comments.

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

22sp000090-010

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY MARGUERITE ECHERD DATED NOVEMBER 6, 2001 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 0428 AT PAGE 0080 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

*102.22-114265.FC01.202*

22-114265

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on July 25, 2023, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Marguerite Echerd, dated November 6, 2001 to secure the original principal amount of $60,000.00, and recorded in Book 0428 at Page 0080 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 546 NC 16 Hwy N, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0007585

Present Record Owners: Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Myra E. Cox and Marguerite Echerd, life estate.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is June 9, 2023.

Jason K. Purser, NCSB# 28031

Morgan R. Lewis, NCSB# 57732

Attorney for LLG Trustee, LLC, Substitute Trustee

LOGS Legal Group LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

(704) 333-8156 Fax

www.LOGS.com

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 23 CvD 244

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of W. H. Warren, a/k/a William Henry Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Zella Mae Gant, a/k/a Zella Mae Warren Gantt, Unknown Heirs at Law of Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Sue Cooper, a/k/a Willie Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Warren Cooper, Terry Lynn Cooper, Unknown Spouse of Terry Lynn Cooper, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of W. H. Warren, a/k/a William Henry Warren, Unknown Heirs at Law of Zella Mae Gant, a/k/a Zella Mae Warren Gantt, Unknown Heirs at Law of Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Sue Cooper, a/k/a Willie Sue Warren, a/k/a Willie Warren Cooper, Terry Lynn Cooper, Unknown Spouse of Terry Lynn Cooper, State of North Carolina, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at a white oak on Ward’s line, and runs west with his line 6 poles to a stone in Warren’s corner on the west side of the public road, thence with S. C. Warren’s line 22 poles to a stone, Hosea Warren’s corner; thence North 50 deg. East 25 poles to a white oak; thence South 3 deg East 34 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 2 1/2 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012936, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0012936) NC 90 HWY E

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than August 15, 2023 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of June 27, 2023.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of

Wayne Lewis StClair, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before October 5th, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 5th day of July 2023.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Wayne Lewis StClair

C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This 5th day of July, 2023.

Rachel St. Clair Barnes, Executrix

of the Estate of Samuel Jones Barnes, Alexander County

File No. 23E 233

Mailing Address:

180 Peachtree Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ATTORNEY:

Peter W. Simon

Simon Law

1251 Davie Ave.

Statesville, NC 28677

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Executor of the Will of Mary Lee Sayles, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before September 28, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 28th day of June, 2023.

Tammy Sayles Honeycutt, Executor of the Will of Mary Lee Sayles

C/O VANDERBLOEMEN, FLEISCHER & WHITE, PLLC

214 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

