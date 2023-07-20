Heidi Joanna Mundy, (Joanna, meaning God is Gracious) went to her heavenly home as an infant on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the arms of her parents, while her family and church family faithfully prayed.

Ms. Heidi was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandmother, Julia Icenhour; paternal great-grandmother, Sandra Mundy; and her great-aunt, Janie Sprinkle.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Taite and Natalie Mundy; her siblings, Hadley Jo and Huxton Colt Mundy; paternal grandparents, Bret and Mitzi Mundy; maternal grandparents, Mark Coffey and Debbie Icenhour; along with a number of great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside will be held at a later date at Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Tanner Mundy and Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 63 Macedonia Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.