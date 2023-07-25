Arthur James Snyder II, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Arthur was born September 15, 1928, in Kingston, New York, the son of the late Arthur James Snyder, Sr. and Mabel Ruth Chalgren Snyder. Arthur was a United States Army Veteran. He was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Dennis Lee Snyder of Taylorsville.

The family will hold a service at a later date in Arizona.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.