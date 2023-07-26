************

Sipe Wholesale Co.

Milwaukee tools, new hardware items; also, electrical, plumbing, insulation, plywood, power tools & bath tubs. Moderate Prices. Phone 632-4881.

************

The Taylorsville Times

SUBSCRIPTION RATES

Print & On-line Editions

(Payable in Advance)

In Alexander County

Six Months …………… $21.40

One Year……………….. $34.24

24 Months……………… $63.13

Out of County Rates (U.S.)

Six Months…………… $29.96

One Year………………… $52.43

College (8 months)…. $35.52

On-line…………………….$27.82

www.taylorsvilletimes.com or 828-632-2532

Classified Advertising

10 Point Type…….$6 per week

(4 weeks or longer)……..$5 per week

up to 30 words, then 8 cents per word

************

JOHNSON EXTERMINATING, LLC

828-632-4537

Locally owned & operated since 1960. Complete Termite and Pest Control Service with approved chemicals. Inspection and wood destroying reports. Moisture control and small repairs. We appreciate serving you.

David J. Johnson

Owner & Licensee

NC License #118PW

************

PAYING TOP CASH PRICES$

$200 – $500 Paid for your junkers, clunkers, crashed, smashed, ugly, disabled, or unwanted vehicles. Call 828-228-9165.

************

PAYING TOP DOLLAR – Will buy junk cars, trucks & vans. Also, misc. scrap metal including, but not limited to, old appliances. Also will do clean-outs of any kind. INSURED. Call 704-421-1371 or 980-616-8643.

************

DOWNSOUTH HANDYMAN – Painting, carpentry, maintenance, power washing, senior discount, 28 years experience. Glenn Weatherly, Sr. 828-221-9095. Insured. All work guaranteed.

************

SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – Will repair riding & push mowers, tillers, and all types of small engines. Change oil, belts, tune-ups, and service your mower to be ready for the mowing season. 40+ years experience. Will pick up and deliver. Please call 828-638-1521.